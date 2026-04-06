India's Metals and Mining Sector on the Verge of Recovery as Demand and Prices Rebound

India's metal and mining industry is gearing up for a rebound, spurred by increasing domestic demand and a resurgence in commodity prices. Despite ongoing global geopolitical disruptions that alter supply dynamics, a report by Anand Rathi underscores India's favorable position in the global metals cycle due to robust internal consumption trends.

The report emphasizes that India's role in the global ferrous growth narrative is driven by significant infrastructure investments, ongoing urbanization, and a manufacturing-led expansion. A marked recovery in steel prices since December 2025 is anticipated to boost profitability in the ferrous sector during the fourth quarter of FY26.

Domestic steel price hikes have provided a buffer against escalating input costs such as coking coal and iron ore, even as geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, disrupt global supply chains. The disruptions have notably impacted around 9% of global aluminum supply, resulting in a significant increase in aluminum prices.

Despite challenges such as elevated freight charges and high inventory levels, iron ore prices have remained strong globally, suggesting a shift in traditional pricing dynamics. While cost pressures from higher raw material prices and logistics expenses persist, the report predicts improved realizations will offset margin impacts, and sector-wide EBITDA growth is expected to be strong.

Looking forward, the medium-term outlook remains cautiously optimistic. Sustained domestic demand, policy interventions like safeguard duties, and global supply constraints are expected to sustain earnings momentum into early FY27. However, monitoring volatile input costs, trade barriers, and geopolitical instability remains crucial as the sector navigates its cyclical recovery, leveraging domestic fundamentals to mitigate external uncertainties.