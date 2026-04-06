FAA's Recruitment Drive: Solving the Air Traffic Control Crisis
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to hire 2,300 air traffic controller trainees in response to a personnel shortage. With 3,500 fewer fully certified controllers than needed, the FAA faces a significant staffing deficit. Many controllers endure mandatory overtime as the training academy struggles with student retention.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Monday its intention to recruit 2,300 new air traffic controller trainees in an effort to combat a longstanding personnel shortage.
The FAA reports being roughly 3,500 fully certified air traffic controllers short of its staffing goals, indicated by the end-of-September figures showing 13,164 employed controllers — 6% fewer than a decade ago.
The shortage has compelled many controllers to work mandatory overtime and six-day weeks. Additionally, the FAA's air traffic control training academy is grappling with issues related to student retention, complicating efforts to resolve the staffing crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)