FAA's Recruitment Drive: Solving the Air Traffic Control Crisis

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Monday its intention to recruit 2,300 new air traffic controller trainees in an effort to combat a longstanding personnel shortage.

The FAA reports being roughly 3,500 fully certified air traffic controllers short of its staffing goals, indicated by the end-of-September figures showing 13,164 employed controllers — 6% fewer than a decade ago.

The shortage has compelled many controllers to work mandatory overtime and six-day weeks. Additionally, the FAA's air traffic control training academy is grappling with issues related to student retention, complicating efforts to resolve the staffing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)