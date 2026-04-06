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FAA's Recruitment Drive: Solving the Air Traffic Control Crisis

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to hire 2,300 air traffic controller trainees in response to a personnel shortage. With 3,500 fewer fully certified controllers than needed, the FAA faces a significant staffing deficit. Many controllers endure mandatory overtime as the training academy struggles with student retention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:30 IST
FAA's Recruitment Drive: Solving the Air Traffic Control Crisis
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Monday its intention to recruit 2,300 new air traffic controller trainees in an effort to combat a longstanding personnel shortage.

The FAA reports being roughly 3,500 fully certified air traffic controllers short of its staffing goals, indicated by the end-of-September figures showing 13,164 employed controllers — 6% fewer than a decade ago.

The shortage has compelled many controllers to work mandatory overtime and six-day weeks. Additionally, the FAA's air traffic control training academy is grappling with issues related to student retention, complicating efforts to resolve the staffing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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