Tragedy Unfolds on Etawah-Agra Highway as Two Lose Lives in Dumper Collision

In a tragic incident on the Etawah-Agra National Highway, a truck driver and his helper were killed when a speeding dumper rammed into their stationary vehicle. The accident occurred near Vicharpura village on Monday.

Station House Officer K K Mishra reported that the sudden impact from the dumper threw the truck forward, leading to the tragic death of the driver, Rohit, 25, and his cousin, Nitin Kumar, 19. Both hailed from Chandrapura village in Auraiya district.

After the accident, police reached the spot, seizing the dumper and initiating a manhunt for the fleeing driver. The bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem, and legal proceedings are ongoing to ascertain the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)