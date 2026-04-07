Tragic Turn: Cricket Match Dispute Ends in Murder

An ongoing police investigation follows the tragic death of a young man, Ajit, who was reportedly murdered over a minor dispute during a cricket match between local teams. The incident, which unfolded near private land, began with an argument over a single disputed run.

Chiranjeevi, the match's umpire, initially diffused the tension; however, later that evening, tensions flared once more. K Kishore, a private photographer involved in the initial argument, allegedly attacked Ajit, leading to a fatal stabbing incident.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ajit succumbed to his injuries. Local authorities have since registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)