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Mizoram Assures Steady LPG Supply Amidst Global Tensions

The Mizoram government is ensuring a stable supply of LPG, addressing public concerns amidst global tensions. Proactive measures have been implemented to monitor the supply chain, preventing disruptions. Current data confirms the availability of nearly 40,000 domestic cylinders, indicating a secure cooking gas supply for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:10 IST
Mizoram Assures Steady LPG Supply Amidst Global Tensions
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  • India

The Mizoram government has reassured residents of an uninterrupted supply of LPG despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department stated that measures are in place to prevent supply chain disruptions and urged citizens to avoid panic buying.

According to department data, nearly 40,000 domestic LPG cylinders are available, with additional stocks in transit, ensuring sufficient supply for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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