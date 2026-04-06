Mizoram Assures Steady LPG Supply Amidst Global Tensions

The Mizoram government has reassured residents of an uninterrupted supply of LPG despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department stated that measures are in place to prevent supply chain disruptions and urged citizens to avoid panic buying.

According to department data, nearly 40,000 domestic LPG cylinders are available, with additional stocks in transit, ensuring sufficient supply for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)