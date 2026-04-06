Indian Oil Corp Advances LPG Supply Amid West Asia Conflict
Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Indian Oil Chairman A S Sahney's Guwahati visit highlighted efforts to assess LPG supply chain efficiency. Sahney called for transparency and strict compliance among distributors, ensuring safe, uninterrupted service. With robust supplies confirmed, the Government assures uninterrupted LPG distribution, countering panic and black marketing fears.
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As tensions persist in West Asia, Indian Oil Corporation Limited's Chairman A S Sahney made a significant visit to Guwahati, aiming to scrutinize the LPG supply mechanism and service efficacy. This visit underlined the priority of maintaining a seamless distribution network, as Sahney engaged with distributors and customers alike.
In meetings with LPG distributors from Assam and Meghalaya, Sahney emphasized the necessity for transparency and 100% DAC compliance. He urged for a swift e-KYC process, highlighting the importance of delivering LPG cylinders to genuine consumers. Stressing a zero-tolerance policy on malpractices, he called for adequate stock levels and efficient home delivery, aiming for consumer-friendly service.
Amid clarifications by the Ministry of Petroleum, assurances were given on sufficient LPG supply and extra cargo arrangements to meet demand. Oil firms and state governments continue to closely monitor the situation, ensuring uninterrupted operations and addressing any potential black marketing. Actions affirm commitments to robust fuel supply systems, despite regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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