Maharashtra Ensures Steady LPG Supply Amid Crisis: Government Assures Stability

Maharashtra's government has reassured citizens that there is no petrol, diesel, or LPG shortage, despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Additional Chief Secretary Anil Diggikar confirmed the state's fuel stocks are stable, while measures are being implemented to promote Piped Natural Gas (PNG) usage.

Officials emphasized that commercial LPG supply, initially paused, is now gradually resuming, prioritizing essentials like hospitals and community kitchens, while urging residents to avoid panic buying. Maharashtra is also transitioning to PNG, which is cheaper and safer, with infrastructure already expanding across 20-22 districts.

Monitoring committees are cracking down on LPG hoarding, conducting over 12,226 inspections resulting in significant seizures. To prevent future shortages, residents in PNG-available areas must transition by June 30. In cases where PNG is not feasible, LPG supply will continue without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)