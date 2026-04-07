Mumbai Metro Expands: First Phase of Line 9 Opened
Maharashtra's Chief Minister inaugurated the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9, creating a more integrated and accessible transit system. This new stretch connects Dahisar East to Kashigaon and will soon extend to Mira-Bhayandar. The environmentally-friendly metro aims to increase Mumbai's operational metro lines and provide seamless connectivity.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 9, linking Dahisar East to Kashigaon, enhancing connectivity between Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar. The launch marks a step towards building an expansive and integrated transportation system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The first phase includes a 5.6-km elevated stretch with four stations. It will significantly reduce travel time, offering a more sustainable transit option. Modern environmental features and cashless ticketing have been implemented to enhance passenger experience.
With ongoing projects, Mumbai's metro network is set to rapidly expand, surpassing 100 km of operational lines, second only to Delhi. Future extensions include seamless integration with existing and new lines, providing direct connectivity to critical urban nodes.
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