Left Menu

Mumbai Metro Expands: First Phase of Line 9 Opened

Maharashtra's Chief Minister inaugurated the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9, creating a more integrated and accessible transit system. This new stretch connects Dahisar East to Kashigaon and will soon extend to Mira-Bhayandar. The environmentally-friendly metro aims to increase Mumbai's operational metro lines and provide seamless connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:06 IST
Mumbai Metro Expands: First Phase of Line 9 Opened
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 9, linking Dahisar East to Kashigaon, enhancing connectivity between Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar. The launch marks a step towards building an expansive and integrated transportation system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The first phase includes a 5.6-km elevated stretch with four stations. It will significantly reduce travel time, offering a more sustainable transit option. Modern environmental features and cashless ticketing have been implemented to enhance passenger experience.

With ongoing projects, Mumbai's metro network is set to rapidly expand, surpassing 100 km of operational lines, second only to Delhi. Future extensions include seamless integration with existing and new lines, providing direct connectivity to critical urban nodes.

TRENDING

1
Electric Surge: Pakistan's EV Revolution Accelerates Amidst Middle East Crisis

Electric Surge: Pakistan's EV Revolution Accelerates Amidst Middle East Cris...

 Global
2
Tensions Soar as Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Standoff

Tensions Soar as Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Standoff

 Global
3
UK Caps Student Loan Interest Amid Inflation Concerns

UK Caps Student Loan Interest Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Gurgaon Tops Pollution Charts: Urgent Call for Action

Gurgaon Tops Pollution Charts: Urgent Call for Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026