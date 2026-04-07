Maharashtra Charts Digital Future with New IT and AI Department

The Maharashtra cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has greenlit the establishment of a Department of Electronics, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence, a strategic move toward realizing the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

Plans include transforming the Directorate of Information Technology into a Commissionerate, creating a specialized IT cadre, and approving financial restructuring for the state's electricity distribution company, Mahavitaran, involving a Rs 32,679 crore bond initiative.

In further developments, the conversion of the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre to a company aims to boost geospatial projects, while the Maharashtra Responsive Development Programme, backed by Rs 165 crore from the World Bank, promises disaster management support through collaboration with the private sector.