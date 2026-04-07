IFC Board Approves Action Plan After CAO Investigation into ABBank Investment of Viet Nam

The Board of Executive Directors of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has approved IFC’s Management Action Plan in response to a Compliance Advisor Ombudsman (CAO) investigation into IFC’s 2010 investment in An Binh Joint Stock Bank (ABBank) of Viet Nam.

The decision marks a significant step in IFC’s efforts to strengthen environmental and social (E&S) risk management in its financial institution portfolio, following findings that IFC’s pre-investment due diligence and supervision of ABBank were not adequate.

Background: IFC’s ABBank Investment and the Lower Sesan 2 Link

In 2010, IFC invested US$40.6 million in ABBank to support financial inclusion, job creation, and poverty reduction in Viet Nam. The investment was aligned with IFC’s fiscal 2010–2012 country strategy, which focused on enhancing Viet Nam’s competitiveness and promoting inclusive growth during its transition to a market economy.

IFC completed its planned divestment from ABBank in May 2024.

Before IFC’s investment, ABBank held a 10.31% equity stake in EVN International Joint Stock Company (EVNI), a subsidiary of Viet Nam Electricity. EVNI had contributed to the development of the Lower Sesan 2 hydropower project in Cambodia prior to IFC’s entry into ABBank. IFC has stated that none of its investment proceeds were used to finance EVNI or the hydropower project.

CAO Investigation: Complaints from Cambodian Communities

The CAO investigation was triggered by three complaints filed in 2018 by Cambodian communities living in the reservoir area and upstream of the Lower Sesan 2 project. The complainants alleged significant environmental and social harm, including:

Inadequate community resettlement

Loss of livelihoods

Threats against community members opposing the project

Damage to culturally significant sites, including ancestral graves and spiritual forests

Declines in local fish populations and biodiversity

The investigation, completed in November 2024, concluded that IFC:

Did not conduct adequate pre-investment E&S due diligence of ABBank; and Did not sufficiently monitor E&S commitments in its legal agreements with ABBank during supervision.

CAO found related harm to complainants and recommended both project-level and systemic actions.

IFC’s Position: No Project-Specific Remedy, But Systemic Reforms

In its Board-approved Management Action Plan, IFC states that neither the Lower Sesan 2 hydropower project nor EVNI received IFC financing and were therefore not required to apply IFC Environmental and Social Policies. On that basis, IFC says it is unable to offer project-specific actions.

However, IFC has committed to a package of systemic-level reforms to improve oversight of financial institution clients and reduce future risk.

Key Reforms in IFC’s Management Action Plan

The approved plan includes four major actions:

1) Stronger Due Diligence and More Monitoring Resources

IFC will increase efforts to enhance due diligence for financial institution investments, including dedicating more resources to monitoring high- and medium-high-risk FI clients. IFC also commits to regular E&S training for staff, including recent FI-focused workshops for E&S specialists.

2) New 2023 Guidance Note on Financial Institutions

IFC has introduced a new Guidance Note that:

Clarifies what qualifies as a higher E&S risk transaction

Defines when enhanced due diligence is required

Specifies FI client responsibilities for sub-projects and sub-sub-projects

Codifies sub-project disclosure commitments

Clarifies when IFC Performance Standards apply to FI clients in higher-risk transactions

3) Updated E&S Review Procedures and Practical Tipsheets

IFC has strengthened its environmental and social review procedures and developed accompanying tipsheets to guide staff on due diligence and monitoring for FI investments.

4) New Guidance on Capacity Assessments and Use of Leverage

IFC will develop an additional tipsheet to help staff:

Assess FI clients’ E&S capacity needs

Use IFC’s leverage more effectively across different FI structures

Explicitly link E&S commitments in Environmental and Social Action Plans (ESAPs) to investment milestones, including: Commitment First disbursement Subsequent disbursements



CAO to Monitor Implementation

CAO will monitor implementation of the Management Action Plan through annual monitoring reports and publish IFC’s progress updates on its website.

The move is expected to influence how development finance institutions manage indirect E&S risks in financial intermediary investments—an area that has come under growing scrutiny globally.

Why This Matters

The ABBank case highlights a recurring challenge in development finance: how to manage environmental and social risks in projects financed indirectly through banks and other financial institutions. The IFC Board’s approval of the action plan signals a stronger institutional focus on:

Upstream risk screening

Ongoing supervision

Accountability for indirect impacts

Clearer standards for sub-project disclosure and compliance

As IFC expands its financial institution portfolio worldwide, the effectiveness of these reforms will be closely watched by communities, civil society, and investors alike.