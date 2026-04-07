Diplomatic Tightrope: Pakistan Mediates in High-Stakes U.S.-Iran Talks
Efforts by Pakistan to mediate talks between the U.S. and Iran risk derailment as tensions escalate. Overnight Iranian strikes on Saudi facilities and U.S. threats further complicate dialogue, with Pakistan striving to prevent regional conflict and protect its own interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:14 IST
Mediation efforts by Pakistan between the U.S. and Iran are ongoing, as escalating tensions threaten to derail talks. According to sources, Iranian strikes on U.S.-linked Saudi facilities could jeopardize efforts to avert a larger conflict.
With a defense pact binding Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, there is concern over potential escalation that could involve Pakistan. Efforts are being made to encourage dialogue despite Iranian hardline prerequisites.
Pakistan's diplomatic maneuvers aim to prevent further conflict disruption, protect its borders, and avoid internal turmoil among its Shi'ite population, analysts highlight.
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