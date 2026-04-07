Diplomatic Tightrope: Pakistan Mediates in High-Stakes U.S.-Iran Talks

Mediation efforts by Pakistan between the U.S. and Iran are ongoing, as escalating tensions threaten to derail talks. According to sources, Iranian strikes on U.S.-linked Saudi facilities could jeopardize efforts to avert a larger conflict.

With a defense pact binding Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, there is concern over potential escalation that could involve Pakistan. Efforts are being made to encourage dialogue despite Iranian hardline prerequisites.

Pakistan's diplomatic maneuvers aim to prevent further conflict disruption, protect its borders, and avoid internal turmoil among its Shi'ite population, analysts highlight.