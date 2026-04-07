Controversy Surrounds Unauthorized Ambedkar Statue Removal
A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was removed in the Khurja area after local authorities intervened. Erected without permission, the statue's presence prompted police action, leading to respectful removal by locals. Authorities emphasized adherence to government regulations about public installations of prominent figures.
- Country:
- India
Authorities ordered the removal of an unauthorized statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Khurja area on Tuesday. The statue, installed in a local park without permission, drew police attention in the morning. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh noted that the installation had been conducted without appropriate clearance.
Upon learning about the improper erection, a team composed of the Khurja Circle Officer and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate visited the site. Engaging with community members, they highlighted the necessity of adhering to official permissions before such installations.
The locals, understanding the regulatory oversight, chose to remove the statue themselves, ensuring it was done with respect. This incident underscores the importance of compliance with governmental rules concerning public representations of significant personalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- authorities
- unauthorized
- police
- government
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- locals
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