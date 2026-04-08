Left Menu

Syndicate Finance's Ambitious Push in India's Hydrogen Frontier

Mumbai's Syndicate Finance has led a ₹75 crore funding round for Nekkar Power Pvt Ltd, advancing its hydrogen fuel cell project. The investment is pivotal, transitioning the startup from pilot to industrial scale. With Andhra Pradesh's support, Nekkar aims to revolutionize heavy-duty transport and power markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:45 IST
Syndicate Finance's Ambitious Push in India's Hydrogen Frontier
  • Country:
  • United States

Mumbai-based Syndicate Finance has made a significant financial commitment by leading a ₹75 crore Round 2 funding for Nekkar Power Pvt Ltd. This Hyderabad-based startup, with its operational plant in Andhra Pradesh, is targeting the development of hydrogen fuel cells, a technology heralded as the cornerstone of zero-emission energy solutions.

Although Syndicate Finance has chosen not to disclose detailed information about the project's valuation and future plans, their investment strategy highlights a strong vote of confidence in Nekkar Power's technical capabilities. Industry experts suggest this financial backing could push the hydrogen project from its pilot phase into large-scale industrial production.

With this new funding, Nekkar Power aims to expand its manufacturing infrastructure and engineering team, concentrating on innovative hydrogen storage and power conversion techniques. As India's National Green Hydrogen Mission gains momentum, this partnership could be a key indicator of the hydrogen sector's future in India.

TRENDING

1
Two-Week Ceasefire: US and Iran Reach Tentative Agreement

Two-Week Ceasefire: US and Iran Reach Tentative Agreement

 Israel
2
Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

 Nigeria
3
HDFC Bank Stability: RBI Confirms No Governance Concerns

HDFC Bank Stability: RBI Confirms No Governance Concerns

 India
4
Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026