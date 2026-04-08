Syndicate Finance's Ambitious Push in India's Hydrogen Frontier

Mumbai-based Syndicate Finance has made a significant financial commitment by leading a ₹75 crore Round 2 funding for Nekkar Power Pvt Ltd. This Hyderabad-based startup, with its operational plant in Andhra Pradesh, is targeting the development of hydrogen fuel cells, a technology heralded as the cornerstone of zero-emission energy solutions.

Although Syndicate Finance has chosen not to disclose detailed information about the project's valuation and future plans, their investment strategy highlights a strong vote of confidence in Nekkar Power's technical capabilities. Industry experts suggest this financial backing could push the hydrogen project from its pilot phase into large-scale industrial production.

With this new funding, Nekkar Power aims to expand its manufacturing infrastructure and engineering team, concentrating on innovative hydrogen storage and power conversion techniques. As India's National Green Hydrogen Mission gains momentum, this partnership could be a key indicator of the hydrogen sector's future in India.