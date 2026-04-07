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Maharashtra Election Controversy: Congress Fields Candidate Against Sunetra Pawar

The Maharashtra Congress's decision to field a candidate for the Baramati by-election against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has sparked controversy. Harshwardhan Sapkal, Congress president, argued that elections should proceed with dignity without undue disputes. He praised Kerala voters in Mumbai for participating actively in the democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:34 IST
Maharashtra Election Controversy: Congress Fields Candidate Against Sunetra Pawar
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Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has called the controversy over his party's decision to field a candidate in the Baramati by-election unnecessary. This by-election arises from the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, husband of Sunetra Pawar, in a plane crash.

Despite the ruling coalition seeking an unopposed election out of respect for Ajit Pawar, the Congress announced its candidate, Akash More, stirring criticism. Parth Pawar, son of Sunetra Pawar, criticized the Congress's move, forecasting its decline in Maharashtra.

Sapkal emphasized true democratic principles, appreciating Kerala voters in Mumbai returning home to vote, exemplifying their commitment to democracy's spirit. He urged for dignified and fair elections, anticipated to clarify the Congress's stance soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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