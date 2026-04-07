Maharashtra's Power Reformation: A New Era with IPO and Solar Focus

Maharashtra's power distribution firm is set for a significant restructuring, as the state cabinet has approved a financial plan to split it into two entities. This includes a listing on bourses following an IPO for its non-agricultural segment within six to nine months.

Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet meeting unveiled the bifurcation of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL or Mahavitaran). One entity will serve industrial, commercial, and domestic consumers, while MSEB Solar Agro Power Ltd (MSAPL) will target agricultural electrification.

The restructuring entails issuing long-term bonds to alleviate a Rs 32,679 crore debt burden and aims to enhance energy security, service quality, and distribution sustainability. The initiative also promotes solar power and reliable daytime electricity for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)