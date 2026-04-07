RSS Chief Calls for National Fervour to End Cow Slaughter
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advocates for a national movement to end cow slaughter, similar to the momentum seen for the Ram Temple construction. He emphasizes public awareness and societal devotion to cows, recognizing the challenges of urban cow care. Speaking in Vrindavan, Bhagwat urges compassion and unity in addressing social issues.
- Country:
- India
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for a nationwide movement to end cow slaughter in India, akin to the fervour that led to the Ram Temple's construction in Ayodhya. Speaking at Maluk Peeth, Vrindavan, Bhagwat asserted that strengthening public awareness and devotion to cows would naturally halt their slaughter.
He acknowledged the practical difficulties of maintaining cows in urban areas and suggested supporting cow shelters instead. Drawing parallels with the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Temple, he highlighted the power of public sentiment in bringing about systemic change.
Bhagwat further emphasized the need for compassion and unity, asserting that India's spiritual values, as epitomized by saints like Maluk Das, could guide the world. He called for societal transformation, making cow protection integral to cultural and social norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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