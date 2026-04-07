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Retail Boom: Store Expansion Fuels Revenue Surge in FY26

Leading retail companies, including Trent and Avenue Supermarts, reported strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by store expansions and resilient demand. Trent's standalone revenue rose by 20%, primarily due to new store openings. Overall, the retail sector experienced robust growth despite geopolitical challenges in other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:00 IST
Retail Boom: Store Expansion Fuels Revenue Surge in FY26
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The retail sector has shown substantial growth, with leading players like Trent and Avenue Supermarts reporting significant revenue increases in the fourth quarter of FY26. This uptick is largely attributed to aggressive store expansions and steady consumer demand.

Trent, part of the Tata group, announced a 20% growth in standalone revenue, reaching Rs 4,937 crore, bolstered by adding new outlets under its Westside and Zudio brands. Analyst Karan Taurani notes that network expansion played a significant role in this growth rather than solely relying on existing store performance.

Avenue Supermarts also reported a 19% rise in revenue, expanding its D-Mart chain to 500 stores. Meanwhile, FMCG companies like Marico and Dabur have shown resilience amid geopolitical tensions, highlighting robust domestic consumption.

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