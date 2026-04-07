Retail Boom: Store Expansion Fuels Revenue Surge in FY26

The retail sector has shown substantial growth, with leading players like Trent and Avenue Supermarts reporting significant revenue increases in the fourth quarter of FY26. This uptick is largely attributed to aggressive store expansions and steady consumer demand.

Trent, part of the Tata group, announced a 20% growth in standalone revenue, reaching Rs 4,937 crore, bolstered by adding new outlets under its Westside and Zudio brands. Analyst Karan Taurani notes that network expansion played a significant role in this growth rather than solely relying on existing store performance.

Avenue Supermarts also reported a 19% rise in revenue, expanding its D-Mart chain to 500 stores. Meanwhile, FMCG companies like Marico and Dabur have shown resilience amid geopolitical tensions, highlighting robust domestic consumption.