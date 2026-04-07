Asia's Energy Vulnerability in a Shifting World Order
Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan highlighted the geopolitical instability as the world transitions from an 'old world order' to a 'new world order.' Addressing Asia's energy vulnerability, he emphasized enhancing intra-regional trade and investment and advocated for multilateralism amidst current global uncertainties.
- Country:
- Singapore
On Tuesday, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan addressed a conference, pointing out that the current global instability arises from the transition between the past 'old world order' and an unfamiliar 'new world order.'
He emphasized accelerating intra-regional trade and investment within Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, and beyond, highlighting Asia's susceptibility to energy disruptions.
At a conference organized by the Investment Management Association of Singapore, Balakrishnan underscored the importance of sustaining peace and stability to unlock Asia's economic potential while advocating for reformed multilateralism to give small nations a voice in global matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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