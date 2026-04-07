BJP Files Complaints Against Congress Chief for Hate Speech in Assam
BJP filed complaints with the Assam Police and Election Commission against Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of delivering hate speech during an election rally. BJP claims Kharge's remarks insulted Hindu beliefs and were aimed at undermining 'Sanatan' culture for political gain. Legal action against Kharge is demanded.
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- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken action against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, lodging complaints with the Assam Police and the Election Commission. The party accuses Kharge of making hate-filled statements during an election rally, which they argue contradict the spirit of constitutional freedom.
Assam BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita revealed that complaints were filed both at the Basistha Police Station in Guwahati and with the state's poll panel. The BJP condemns Kharge's remarks as offensive to Hindu beliefs and a threat to social harmony, labeling them as an attempt to undermine 'Sanatan' culture.
The BJP demands immediate legal action against Kharge, viewing his rhetoric as divisive and inflammatory amid the ongoing election campaigns. Elections in Assam are set for April 9, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Sanatan Culture
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