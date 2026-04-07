Grand Launch of 10th Global Fashion & Design Week Noida 2026: A Celebration of Creativity and Global Talent

Noida, India – Bursting with enthusiasm and international flair, the 10th edition of the Global Fashion & Design Week Noida 2026 was launched at Marwah Studios, setting the stage for a spectacular showcase of creativity, innovation, and global talent in the realms of fashion and design.

This prestigious event, presented by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry in collaboration with AAFT School of Fashion and Design and AAFT School of Interior Design, coincides with Asian Unity Day. Over the years, it has flourished into one of the largest academic platforms for fashion and design worldwide, welcoming designers, artists, and institutions from across the globe. Distinguished international dignitaries graced the inauguration, adding to the event's splendor.

Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Festival Chair, delineated the event's grand scale and vision, emphasizing presentations from 96 countries, involving some 250 designers, and displaying 80 exquisite furniture pieces. The vibrant event space, with its ceremonial performances and diverse exhibitions, vibrantly celebrated the spirit of fashion, creativity, and cultural exchange.

Dr. Marwah noted that the Global Fashion & Design Week is more than just a spectacle—it's a dynamic platform that fosters 'Love, Peace, and Unity through Art and Culture,' offering young talent global exposure and bolstering cultural diplomacy through creative endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)