Left Menu

Grand Launch of 10th Global Fashion & Design Week Noida 2026: A Celebration of Creativity and Global Talent

The 10th Global Fashion & Design Week Noida 2026 commenced at Marwah Studios, showcasing global talent in fashion and design. The event, organized by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry and AAFT, featured 96 rounds of garments and global dignitaries, promoting cultural unity through art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:32 IST
Grand Launch of 10th Global Fashion & Design Week Noida 2026: A Celebration of Creativity and Global Talent
10th Global Fashion & Design Week Noida 2026 Inaugurated with Grandeur at Marwah Studios. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noida, India – Bursting with enthusiasm and international flair, the 10th edition of the Global Fashion & Design Week Noida 2026 was launched at Marwah Studios, setting the stage for a spectacular showcase of creativity, innovation, and global talent in the realms of fashion and design.

This prestigious event, presented by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry in collaboration with AAFT School of Fashion and Design and AAFT School of Interior Design, coincides with Asian Unity Day. Over the years, it has flourished into one of the largest academic platforms for fashion and design worldwide, welcoming designers, artists, and institutions from across the globe. Distinguished international dignitaries graced the inauguration, adding to the event's splendor.

Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Festival Chair, delineated the event's grand scale and vision, emphasizing presentations from 96 countries, involving some 250 designers, and displaying 80 exquisite furniture pieces. The vibrant event space, with its ceremonial performances and diverse exhibitions, vibrantly celebrated the spirit of fashion, creativity, and cultural exchange.

Dr. Marwah noted that the Global Fashion & Design Week is more than just a spectacle—it's a dynamic platform that fosters 'Love, Peace, and Unity through Art and Culture,' offering young talent global exposure and bolstering cultural diplomacy through creative endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress manifesto promises launch of 'Yuva Samman' scheme to fill all vacant government posts with state youths within one year.

Congress manifesto promises launch of 'Yuva Samman' scheme to fill all vacan...

 India
2
Judicial Drama: Supreme Court to Rule on Yatin Oza's Legal Plea

Judicial Drama: Supreme Court to Rule on Yatin Oza's Legal Plea

 India
3
The Wealthiest Contender: Leema Rose Martin's Lavish Entry in Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections

The Wealthiest Contender: Leema Rose Martin's Lavish Entry in Tamil Nadu 202...

 India
4
Devastating Afghan Deluge: Lives Lost and Infrastructure in Ruins

Devastating Afghan Deluge: Lives Lost and Infrastructure in Ruins

 Afghanistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026