Mumbai Expands Metro Coverage with New Lines Connecting Suburbs and Thane

The ambitious upgrade of Mumbai's metro network was highlighted by the inauguration of Metro Lines 9 and 2B, offering direct links between various suburbs and Thane. The opening phase of Metro Line 9 connects Dahisar East to Kashigaon, while Metro Line 2B highlights alignment from Mandale to Chembur.

The Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, along with transport and city officials, emphasized the enhanced connectivity these lines bring, promising a streamlined transportation system integrating metro services with existing e-buses and water transport. Fadnavis shared that Mumbai's metro network now surpassed 100 km, making it second only to Delhi in India.

These new metro lines feature green initiatives such as regenerative braking, LED lighting, solar panels, and rainwater harvesting. Further expansion plans include the southward expansion of Metro Line 2B, enhancing east-west connectivity. This expansion will significantly reduce travel times and congestion in the region.