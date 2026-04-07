Outrage in Thane: Demand for Verification of Construction Workers

In a shocking incident in Thane, Maharashtra, a labourer was arrested for the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl at a construction site, authorities reported on Tuesday. The heinous act has sparked widespread outrage, prompting political parties to call for stringent verification of all migrant workers employed at these sites.

The crime occurred in the Naupada area on Monday evening, where the 45-year-old accused, who worked alongside the victim's parents at the construction site, reportedly took the girl aside and sexually assaulted her. The child, distressed, relayed the ordeal to her parents, who swiftly reported it to the police. An official stated that a case has been registered under sections related to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This disturbing event has led leaders from diverse political factions to push for the mandate of worker registration and ID verification to ensure community security. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Avinash Jadhav and BJP corporator Mrunal Pendse have voiced concerns over the unregulated employment of migrant labourers. They demand immediate reforms to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.