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Tragedy on the Rails: High-Speed Train Collision in Northern France

A high-speed train in northern France collided with a truck carrying military equipment, resulting in the death of the train driver and injuries to 16 others. Authorities are investigating the cause, with the truck driver detained. The crossing gates were reportedly functioning correctly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bully-Les-Mines | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:01 IST
Tragedy on the Rails: High-Speed Train Collision in Northern France
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  • France

A high-speed train in northern France experienced a tragic collision on Tuesday, leaving the train driver dead and causing injuries to 16 passengers. The incident occurred when the locomotive slammed into a truck carrying military equipment at a railway crossing.

The truck driver has been detained, and authorities have launched an aggravated manslaughter investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Prosecutor Etienne Thieffry emphasized that it is too early to identify the exact circumstances leading to the tragedy.

The regional administration confirmed that the train, traveling from Dunkirk to Paris, had over 200 passengers who were evacuated safely. Eyewitnesses described the locomotive's facade as badly mangled and the truck severely damaged, reflecting the collision's intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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