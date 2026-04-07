Hyundai Resumes Sales of Recalled 2026 Palisade SUVs

Hyundai Motor announced on Tuesday that it is lifting the sales halt on its recalled 2026 Palisade SUVs, following a tragic incident involving a power seat issue that resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl in Ohio.

The South Korean automaker has completed a software update for the 2026 Palisade and Palisade Hybrid models equipped with second and third-row power seats, specifically in the Limited and Calligraphy trims. The update comes after the company suspended sales in mid-March and recalled 68,500 of these vehicles.

Dealers are now authorized to resume sales once they have implemented the software update. The recall and subsequent fix aim to address safety concerns and prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)