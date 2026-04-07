Left Menu

Hyundai Resumes Sales of Recalled 2026 Palisade SUVs

Hyundai Motor is lifting a sales halt on its 2026 Palisade SUVs following a fatal incident related to a power seat issue. After recalling 68,500 vehicles, the company finalized a software update for affected models, allowing dealers to resume sales once the update is applied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:29 IST
Hyundai Resumes Sales of Recalled 2026 Palisade SUVs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Hyundai Motor announced on Tuesday that it is lifting the sales halt on its recalled 2026 Palisade SUVs, following a tragic incident involving a power seat issue that resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl in Ohio.

The South Korean automaker has completed a software update for the 2026 Palisade and Palisade Hybrid models equipped with second and third-row power seats, specifically in the Limited and Calligraphy trims. The update comes after the company suspended sales in mid-March and recalled 68,500 of these vehicles.

Dealers are now authorized to resume sales once they have implemented the software update. The recall and subsequent fix aim to address safety concerns and prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes at Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating Tensions

High Stakes at Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Viral Ganges Boat Drinking Incident Sparks Political Commentary

Viral Ganges Boat Drinking Incident Sparks Political Commentary

 India
3
Tommy Fleetwood's Fairway Legacy: Balancing Fatherhood and Golf Glory

Tommy Fleetwood's Fairway Legacy: Balancing Fatherhood and Golf Glory

 Global
4
Blazing Duet: Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi's Fiery Opening Ignites Royals

Blazing Duet: Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi's Fiery Opening Ignites Royals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026