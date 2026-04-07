Afreximbank Launches $10 Billion GCRP to Shield Africa and Caribbean from Middle East Crisis Fallout

In a decisive and large-scale intervention to stabilise vulnerable economies amid escalating geopolitical tensions, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has approved a US$10 billion Gulf Crisis Response Programme (GCRP) aimed at cushioning African and Caribbean nations from the economic aftershocks of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The move comes as global markets continue to reel from disruptions triggered by the conflict that intensified on February 28, 2026, sending shockwaves through energy, trade, and financial systems worldwide.

Global Crisis, Regional Impact

The Gulf region—home to a significant share of global oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and fertiliser supplies—has long been a critical node in international trade. The conflict has disrupted supply chains, driven up commodity prices, and strained shipping routes, particularly through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

For African and Caribbean economies, the consequences have been immediate and severe:

Rising fuel and energy import costs

Supply disruptions in fertilisers and food commodities

Reduced tourism inflows and aviation activity

Volatility in remittances and investment flows

Increased vulnerability for countries dependent on Gulf shipping corridors

The cumulative effect threatens macroeconomic stability, inflation control, and fiscal balances across multiple economies.

$10 Billion Lifeline: Immediate Relief and Strategic Resilience

The newly launched GCRP is designed as both a short-term stabilisation tool and a long-term resilience-building mechanism, combining liquidity support with structural interventions.

Key pillars of the programme include:

1. Safeguarding Essential ImportsThe facility will provide critical foreign exchange (FX) liquidity to ensure uninterrupted access to:

Fuel and LNG

Fertilisers

Food and agricultural inputs

Pharmaceuticals and essential goods

This is expected to help countries maintain supply chains and avoid severe inflationary shocks.

2. Supporting Exporters to Leverage Market OpportunitiesAmid rising global commodity prices, Afreximbank will support African exporters of:

Energy

Minerals

Strategic commodities

through:

Pre-export financing

Working capital support

Inventory financing

This approach enables countries not just to absorb shocks—but to capitalise on shifting global trade dynamics.

3. Relief for Tourism and Aviation SectorsRecognising the downturn in travel linked to geopolitical instability, the programme includes targeted support for tourism-dependent economies and aviation industries, which are facing declining revenues.

4. Accelerating Infrastructure and Supply Chain ProjectsThe GCRP will also prioritise the completion of critical energy, port, and logistics infrastructure projects, many of which have been delayed due to the crisis—strengthening long-term trade resilience.

Leadership Signals Proactive Crisis Management

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of Afreximbank, emphasised that the programme reflects the institution’s deep understanding of member economies:

“This crisis response programme is in tune with our DNA. We understand how our economies work and the pain points associated with these transitory crises. The programme will support African countries in adjusting smoothly while strengthening their resilience to future shocks.”

The swift approval of the facility underscores Afreximbank’s role as a counter-cyclical financial institution, stepping in during periods of global uncertainty.

Built on a Proven Track Record

The GCRP builds on Afreximbank’s history of large-scale crisis interventions, including:

US$4 billion Ukraine Crisis Adjustment Trade Financing Programme (UKAFPA)

Emergency responses during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020–21)

Support mechanisms during the commodity shock of 2015–16

Notably, Afreximbank disbursed over US$39 billion under previous crisis-response programmes, helping member countries maintain liquidity and access essential goods during global disruptions.

This track record highlights the Bank’s ability to deploy innovative risk mitigation and rapid-response financing frameworks at scale.

Coordinated Regional Response for Greater Impact

Beyond financing, Afreximbank is spearheading a coordinated, multi-institutional response in collaboration with:

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)

African Union Commission (AUC)

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat

This collaboration aims to strengthen:

Energy security frameworks

Regional trade resilience

Supply chain diversification strategies

Such coordination is expected to reduce long-term dependency on volatile global supply routes and enhance intra-regional trade.

Early Action Already Underway

Afreximbank has already begun engaging with banks, corporates, and trading partners to secure:

Fuel and energy supplies

Fertiliser shipments

Essential food imports

These proactive steps are aimed at mitigating immediate shortages and stabilising markets before disruptions deepen further.

A Strategic Shift Toward Economic Resilience

The GCRP represents more than an emergency response—it signals a broader shift toward building shock-resistant, diversified economies in Africa and the Caribbean.

By combining liquidity support with structural investments, the programme aims to:

Reduce external vulnerability

Strengthen domestic production capacity

Enhance regional integration

Enable countries to better withstand future global crises

A Critical Intervention in a Volatile Global Landscape

As geopolitical tensions reshape global trade and energy markets, Afreximbank’s $10 billion intervention positions it as a key stabilising force for emerging economies.

The programme not only addresses immediate economic stress but also lays the foundation for a more resilient, self-reliant, and globally competitive economic architecture across Africa and the Caribbean.