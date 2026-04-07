Global Collaboration Urged Amid Energy Crisis

Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, announced his upcoming meeting with leaders of key financial institutions, aiming to address global energy concerns.

Birol revealed on the social media platform X that he will meet Kristalina Georgieva of the IMF and Ajay Banga of the World Bank next Monday, April 13th.

He emphasized the urgency of international cooperation amid the energy crisis, which has been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Iran.