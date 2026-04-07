Global Energy Crisis Spurs Demand for Russian Resources
The Kremlin reports increased demands for Russian energy amidst a global crisis. President Putin eyes shifts from European buyers due to geopolitical tensions. As markets face dramatic changes, Russia engages in negotiations to pivot energy exports from Europe to alternative destinations.
- Country:
- Russia
Amid a severe global energy crisis, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday a surge in requests for Russian energy from various regions. As the second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and the holder of the largest natural gas reserves, Russia wields considerable influence in the energy sector.
In light of strained relations with European customers over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has proposed redirecting energy supplies to alternative markets. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the energy market conditions are shifting radically due to current economic challenges.
Russia is now negotiating with interested parties to capitalize on this demand shift, ensuring new alliances are beneficial. The strategic pivot aims to secure Russia's economic interests while accommodating increased global demand for its energy resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Trouble European Markets Amid Middle East Crisis
Attacks have targeted facilities at South Pars natural gas field, reports AP citing Iranian media.
Middle East Tensions Ripple Through European Markets
Odisha's Urban Shift: Piped Natural Gas Over LPG
Centre Pushes Mission-Mode Expansion of Piped Natural Gas: Targets 60 Lakh New Connections in 110 Areas