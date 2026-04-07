Amid a severe global energy crisis, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday a surge in requests for Russian energy from various regions. As the second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and the holder of the largest natural gas reserves, Russia wields considerable influence in the energy sector.

In light of strained relations with European customers over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has proposed redirecting energy supplies to alternative markets. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the energy market conditions are shifting radically due to current economic challenges.

Russia is now negotiating with interested parties to capitalize on this demand shift, ensuring new alliances are beneficial. The strategic pivot aims to secure Russia's economic interests while accommodating increased global demand for its energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)