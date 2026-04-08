Monetary Standoff amidst the West Asia Ceasefire

In a significant move, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran was factored into India's latest monetary policy decisions. He made these comments at a press briefing following the Reserve Bank's scheduled policy review for FY27.

This review comes on the heels of a prolonged 39-day conflict in West Asia, which impacted global oil prices and economic activities. Despite these challenges, the Monetary Policy Committee, led by Malhotra, chose to maintain the key repurchase rate at 5.25%. The decision aims to navigate the economic uncertainties sparked by the conflict.

Governor Malhotra cited supply chain disruptions, financial market upheaval, and economic slowdowns as major concerns. He emphasized the need for structural reforms, such as adopting electric vehicles and reducing oil imports, to mitigate future crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)