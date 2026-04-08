Forging Stronger Trade Ties: India-US Trade Facilitation Portal Launched

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri inaugurated the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal on Wednesday, highlighting its role in achieving the nations' ambitious USD 500 billion bilateral trade target. Misri's visit to the United States aims to fortify economic ties following previous strains.

The virtual launch event, attended by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and various officials and trade representatives, underlined the portal's mission to bolster existing supply chains and enable new commercial linkages. This development signifies a pivotal step in stabilizing Indo-US relations.

Misri's visit encompasses meetings with senior officials to review trade and defense relations and discuss global challenges, particularly the Middle East crisis. This comes after a period of tension caused by US-imposed tariffs and political controversies. Progress was made earlier in the year with both countries reaching a framework for an Interim Agreement for reciprocal trade benefits.