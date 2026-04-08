Left Menu

Forging Stronger Trade Ties: India-US Trade Facilitation Portal Launched

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri launched the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal, marking a significant step towards achieving the USD 500 billion bilateral trade target. The portal aims to strengthen existing supply chains and foster new commercial linkages. Misri's visit focuses on enhancing trade and defense relations amid past strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:14 IST
Forging Stronger Trade Ties: India-US Trade Facilitation Portal Launched
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • United States

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri inaugurated the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal on Wednesday, highlighting its role in achieving the nations' ambitious USD 500 billion bilateral trade target. Misri's visit to the United States aims to fortify economic ties following previous strains.

The virtual launch event, attended by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and various officials and trade representatives, underlined the portal's mission to bolster existing supply chains and enable new commercial linkages. This development signifies a pivotal step in stabilizing Indo-US relations.

Misri's visit encompasses meetings with senior officials to review trade and defense relations and discuss global challenges, particularly the Middle East crisis. This comes after a period of tension caused by US-imposed tariffs and political controversies. Progress was made earlier in the year with both countries reaching a framework for an Interim Agreement for reciprocal trade benefits.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

 Global
2
Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

 India
3
Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

 India
4
Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026