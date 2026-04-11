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High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Talks in Islamabad to Ease West Asia Tensions

An Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Islamabad for crucial talks with the US, aiming to resolve the conflict in West Asia. Pakistan facilitated the negotiations, which take place amidst heightened security and amidst global anticipation for a potential ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 07:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 07:13 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Talks in Islamabad to Ease West Asia Tensions
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An Iranian delegation has arrived in Islamabad early Saturday for critical discussions with the US, raising hopes for a resolution to the ongoing conflict. The diplomatic talks are set against a backdrop of international anticipation, as both nations seek a potential ceasefire agreement to defuse tensions in West Asia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier announced a two-week ceasefire, urging both countries to meet in Islamabad. The Iranian team, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, was welcomed by Pakistani officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the National Assembly Speaker.

Amidst tight security measures, the global community watches closely, as the outcomes of these negotiations hold significant implications for regional stability, energy markets, and diplomatic relations. The talks are a pivotal moment, facilitated by Pakistan under global scrutiny, as the US delegation also arrives, led by Vice President J D Vance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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