Odisha's Industrial Leap: 36 Projects to Propel Economic Growth
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched 36 industrial projects valued at Rs 40,811 crore, projected to generate 59,000 jobs. The projects span multiple sectors, including green energy, textiles, and IT, fostering industrial growth and positioning Odisha as a preferred investment destination with significant infrastructure and policy support.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has spearheaded a significant economic initiative by launching 36 industrial projects valued at Rs 40,811 crore. These developments are expected to inject vigor into the state's economy by creating around 59,000 jobs.
The projects cover a diverse range of sectors, including green energy equipment, textiles, IT, and more, underscoring the state's strategic vision for balanced industrial growth. Launch events were held in key locations like Bhuinpur and Ramdaspur, attracting attention from senior officials and industry leaders.
In proactive engagement with leading industrialists, Majhi assured comprehensive support in the form of land, power, water, and timely approvals. This move marks Odisha's transition from potential to prosperity, as emphasized by Majhi, positioning the state as a burgeoning investment hub with a focus on inclusive growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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