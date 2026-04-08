India's Investment Appeal Surges Amid Strong Macroeconomics

India's prospects as a lucrative investment destination are gaining momentum, fueled by robust macroeconomic fundamentals and enticing valuations, according to Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta. She expressed optimism about increased foreign investments inflow despite the West Asia crisis, attributing it to competitive exchange rates and a higher nominal GDP growth.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra reinforced Gupta's views, affirming that India's strong macroeconomic foundation would inevitably attract foreign portfolio and direct investments. "Patience is key for those looking for long-term gains in India," Malhotra added, addressing concerns over recent capital outflows.

On the remittances front, Gupta remains positive, expecting no significant impact if the West Asia crisis resolves soon. Highlighting the diverse origins of remittances, she noted India's growing pool of skilled workers. Additionally, improvements to the Balance of Payments are anticipated through government measures promoting self-sufficiency in oil production.