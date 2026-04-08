Congress Leader Challenges Assam CM on Alleged Foreign Investments

In a heated political confrontation, Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of abusing police power to evade opposition queries regarding multiple passports and foreign investments associated with Sarma's wife.

Khera, seeking anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court, criticizes Sarma's derogatory language against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, arguing it isn't befitting of Assam's cultural heritage.

He alleges financial misdemeanors tied to international properties and companies under Sarma's wife's name, urging the government to investigate instead of resorting to intimidation ahead of Assam's pivotal assembly elections.