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Congress Leader Challenges Assam CM on Alleged Foreign Investments

Pawan Khera, a Congress leader, accuses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of using the police to silence his questioning on multiple passports and foreign investments linked to the CM's wife. Khera seeks anticipatory bail amid a police case filed by Sarma's wife and criticizes derogatory remarks against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:52 IST
Congress Leader Challenges Assam CM on Alleged Foreign Investments
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of abusing police power to evade opposition queries regarding multiple passports and foreign investments associated with Sarma's wife.

Khera, seeking anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court, criticizes Sarma's derogatory language against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, arguing it isn't befitting of Assam's cultural heritage.

He alleges financial misdemeanors tied to international properties and companies under Sarma's wife's name, urging the government to investigate instead of resorting to intimidation ahead of Assam's pivotal assembly elections.

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