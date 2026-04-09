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Inferno at Kupwara: 7 Buses Damaged in Blaze at Main Bus Stand

A fire erupted at the main bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, damaging seven buses. Firefighters managed to control the blaze after several hours, with no casualties reported. While the cause is under investigation, three buses were severely damaged, and others partially affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:26 IST
Inferno at Kupwara: 7 Buses Damaged in Blaze at Main Bus Stand
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  • India

A fire at the main bus stand in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir caused extensive damage to seven buses, officials reported Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties resulted from the blaze, which occurred on Wednesday night.

Firefighters launched a prompt operation to tackle the flames, successfully bringing them under control after several hours of intense effort. The damage varied, with three buses severely affected, three others sustaining partial damage, and one bus suffering from heat and smoke exposure, according to officials.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, as authorities seek to determine what sparked the incident, leaving the community on edge and bus operations disrupted.

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