Left Menu

Punjab's Call for Urgent Crop Damage Assessment

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has urged the Centre to send a team to assess damage to wheat and Rabi crops due to rain and hailstorms. With significant crop loss reported, Khudian seeks immediate relief for farmers. The state is conducting its assessments and seeking central assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:15 IST
Punjab's Call for Urgent Crop Damage Assessment
Gurmeet Singh Khudian
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian made an urgent appeal to the Central government on Wednesday, requesting the dispatch of a high-level team to evaluate the destruction wrought by recent rain and hailstorms on the state's Rabi crops.

Highlighting the plight of farmers burdened with severe financial losses, Khudian emphasized in a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the dire effects of inclement weather on the wheat crops in Punjab. Initial forecasts of a bumper yield have been dashed, with over 1.30 lakh acres of crops affected, and losses expected to increase.

Beyond wheat, the havoc has extended to vegetables, fodder, and other Rabi crops in districts such as Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Amritsar, presenting a significant threat to farmers' livelihoods and the agrarian economy. The Punjab government has initiated a special crop loss assessment and seeks central assistance for relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Escape for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Road Mishap

Narrow Escape for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Road Mishap

 India
2
Conflict Escalates: Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Doubts

Conflict Escalates: Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon Amid Ceasefi...

 Global
3
Uttarakhand Vigilance Snares Accountant in Bribery Scandal

Uttarakhand Vigilance Snares Accountant in Bribery Scandal

 India
4
Neeraj Chopra Set for Rescheduled Doha Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra Set for Rescheduled Doha Diamond League

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026