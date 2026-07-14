RBI Chief Urges Banks to Harness AI for Enhanced Efficiency and Customer Experience
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra calls on banks to adopt advanced technologies, such as AI, to boost efficiency, expand financial services, and prioritize customer experience, while emphasizing robust cybersecurity. The discussion addressed various initiatives to strengthen India's financial ecosystem during a crucial industry meeting in Mumbai.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday urged banks to utilize advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experience during a crucial industry meeting in Mumbai.
Accompanied by Deputy Governors and Executive Directors, Malhotra highlighted the robust growth of India's banking sector, urging lenders to meet the economy's financing needs with prudence. His call emphasized not only technological adoption but also the integration of strong cybersecurity measures and effective internal controls.
The meeting covered key initiatives like the Central KYC Records Registry and the MuleHunter fraud detection system, aiming to reinforce the financial ecosystem. The dialogue reflects the central bank's ongoing effort to review sectoral developments, tackle emerging challenges, and strengthen policy implementation.