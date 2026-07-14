RBI Chief Urges Banks to Harness AI for Enhanced Efficiency and Customer Experience

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday urged banks to utilize advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experience during a crucial industry meeting in Mumbai.

Accompanied by Deputy Governors and Executive Directors, Malhotra highlighted the robust growth of India's banking sector, urging lenders to meet the economy's financing needs with prudence. His call emphasized not only technological adoption but also the integration of strong cybersecurity measures and effective internal controls.

The meeting covered key initiatives like the Central KYC Records Registry and the MuleHunter fraud detection system, aiming to reinforce the financial ecosystem. The dialogue reflects the central bank's ongoing effort to review sectoral developments, tackle emerging challenges, and strengthen policy implementation.