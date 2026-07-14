India Secures Major Wins at Global Food Standards Commission

India strengthened its position in global food safety and standards after securing several key achievements at the 49th Session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC49) held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 6 to 10 July 2026. The meeting marked an important milestone for the country as the Commission adopted seven Codex standards and guidelines developed under India's chairmanship and co-chairmanship while also approving a new proposal led by India to develop an international standard for cashew kernels.

The Indian delegation was led by Rajit Punhani, Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), alongside technical experts from FSSAI and the Spices Board. Throughout the session, India played an active role in discussions aimed at strengthening science-based global food standards that promote consumer safety and support international trade.

Among the biggest achievements was the adoption of the Codex Standard for Dried Coriander Seeds and the Codex Standard for Fresh Curry Leaves, both prepared under India's chairmanship. The coriander standard is expected to simplify international trade in one of the world's most widely traded spices by creating common quality benchmarks. The fresh curry leaves standard establishes an internationally recognised reference for a culinary ingredient that is widely used across South Asia and increasingly gaining popularity in global markets.

These standards are expected to make international trade more transparent by providing uniform quality requirements that importing and exporting countries can follow.

India expands its influence in shaping global food regulations

The Commission also adopted five additional Codex texts developed under India's co-chairmanship, reflecting the country's growing role in building international consensus on food safety and quality standards.

These include new Codex Standards for Vanilla and Large Cardamom, which establish harmonised international quality requirements for two globally traded agricultural products. The Commission also approved annexes to the Guidelines for the Safe Use and Reuse of Water in Food Production and Processing, supporting sustainable water management practices while maintaining food safety standards.

Another important outcome was the adoption of updated Guidelines for the Control of Campylobacter and Salmonella in Chicken Meat, designed to strengthen measures that reduce foodborne illnesses linked to poultry products.

The Commission also approved provisions covering joint presentation and multipack formats under the General Standard for the Labelling of Prepackaged Foods, bringing greater clarity and consistency to food labelling practices across international markets.

These decisions strengthen the global food standards framework while making it easier for producers, regulators and consumers to work within common scientific guidelines.

Global support for India's cashew proposal boosts export prospects

One of India's most significant accomplishments during the session came when Codex Members overwhelmingly backed the country's proposal to begin work on developing a Codex Standard for Cashew Kernels under the Codex Committee on Processed Fruits and Vegetables (CCPFV).

The proposed standard recognises the growing importance of cashew kernels in international trade and seeks to establish harmonised global requirements covering quality and safety. Once completed, the standard is expected to reduce technical trade barriers, create greater consistency in international markets and improve market access for Indian exporters by enhancing the competitiveness of India's cashew industry.

India also strengthened its role in shaping future food regulations after being elected Co-Chair of the Electronic Working Group on New Food Sources and Production Systems (NFPS). The group will examine existing regulatory frameworks, identify gaps in Codex risk analysis principles and assess whether additional international guidance is needed to address emerging food technologies and production methods.

The outcomes of CAC49 underline India's expanding contribution to the global food standards system through scientific expertise, international cooperation and consensus-driven policymaking. The decisions taken during the session are expected to benefit Indian farmers, food processors, exporters and consumers by supporting safer food, improving trade opportunities and creating more predictable international markets.

India reaffirmed its commitment to continuing close collaboration with the Codex Alimentarius Commission, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO) and member countries to develop transparent, science-based and globally harmonised food standards that strengthen food safety, protect consumers and promote fair international trade.