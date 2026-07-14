India Post Starts FY27 Strong with 22% Revenue Growth in First Quarter

India Post has begun the 2026–27 financial year with a strong performance, posting a 22% year-on-year increase in revenue during the first quarter while making significant gains in operational efficiency and financial sustainability. The Department of Posts reviewed its performance during the Quarterly Business Review Meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, chaired by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, in the presence of Minister of State for Communications Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

The meeting brought together Heads of Postal Circles from across the country to assess business performance during the April–June quarter and discuss strategies for strengthening India Post's transformation into a modern, customer-focused and digitally enabled postal network.

Reviewing the results, Shri Scindia said the Department had made a positive start to the financial year. Against an annual revenue target of ₹19,803 crore, India Post generated ₹4,009 crore during the first quarter, achieving 81% of the quarterly target of ₹4,951 crore while recording a healthy increase over the same period last year.

The Minister congratulated postal employees across the country for their dedication and contribution towards improving service delivery, expanding business opportunities and supporting the Department's modernisation efforts. He said the progress reflects India's broader vision of building a future-ready postal network capable of meeting changing customer expectations while supporting digital governance initiatives.

Citizen services and parcel business lead the growth momentum

The review covered all six major business verticals operated by India Post, including Mails, Parcels, Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance (PLI/RPLI), Post Office Savings Bank (POSB), International Relations and Global Business (IR&GB), and Citizen Centric Services (CCS).

Among these, Citizen Centric Services emerged as the fastest-growing segment with an 86% year-on-year increase, reflecting rising demand for government and public service delivery through post offices. Parcel services followed with 50% growth, while Mail services expanded by 42%, International Relations and Global Business grew by 34%, Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance recorded 20% growth, and the Post Office Savings Bank business increased by 10%.

The Minister appreciated the broad-based expansion across all business segments and encouraged every Postal Circle to replicate the practices adopted by the highest-performing regions.

Overall, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal ranked as the top-performing Postal Circles during the first quarter.

Performance across individual business verticals also highlighted several standout performers. West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh exceeded their targets in Citizen Centric Services by achieving 107% and 106%, respectively. Bihar and Tamil Nadu led the Parcel business with 121% and 115% target achievement. Andhra Pradesh crossed its Mail target with 106%, while West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir delivered strong results in Postal Life Insurance at 97% and 96%.

In the Post Office Savings Bank segment, Chhattisgarh achieved 124% of its target, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 110% and Jharkhand at 107%. Kerala and Rajasthan recorded the best results in International Relations and Global Business, reaching 83% and 81% of their respective targets.

Operational efficiency improves as India Post targets higher revenue

Apart from revenue growth, the Department also reported substantial improvements in the operational performance of Branch Post Offices across the country.

During the first quarter, the number of Branch Post Offices reporting nil business transactions declined sharply compared to the same period last year. The reduction reached more than 92% in Post Office Savings Bank services, 97% in Postal Life Insurance, and 99% in Speed Post and Parcel operations, indicating stronger business mobilisation at the grassroots level.

Shri Scindia praised the field teams for this improvement and directed all Postal Circles to sustain the momentum through regular customer outreach, stronger monitoring mechanisms and continuous business development at every Branch Post Office.

The review also highlighted progress in financial sustainability. India Post's Expenditure Coverage Ratio (ECR) improved from 28% to 32% when pension expenses were included and from 41% to 47% excluding pension costs. The Minister noted that these gains demonstrate better operational efficiency alongside stronger financial performance.

Delhi, Telangana and Chhattisgarh were recognised for making notable improvements in expenditure management and revenue generation. Shri Scindia urged all Postal Circles to continue improving financial discipline while expanding business opportunities.

Looking ahead, the Minister emphasised that Parcel, Mail and International Relations & Global Business require greater attention during the remaining quarters of the financial year. He instructed officials to strengthen customer acquisition efforts, deepen engagement with corporate and institutional clients, expand strategic partnerships and improve execution through regular monitoring and timely corrective measures.

He also proposed a cluster-based approach, grouping states into three clusters to promote peer learning, targeted interventions and the sharing of successful business practices among Postal Circles.

Minister of State Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani praised the Department's performance, saying the encouraging results reflected regular reviews, systematic monitoring and the commitment shown by postal employees across India. He added that maintaining consistent performance across every Postal Circle would be essential for achieving the Department's ambitious revenue targets while continuing the transformation of India Post into a stronger, more efficient and customer-oriented public service institution.