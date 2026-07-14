Nepali PM's Brief House Return Sparks Controversy

Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah's return to the House of Representatives, albeit for less than 20 minutes, has added fuel to the ongoing political discord. Arriving after a 43-day hiatus with Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane, both leaders faced backlash from opposition members.

The entrance of Shah and Lamichhane during a speech by opposition lawmaker Khushbu Oli sparked a swift response, with Ain Bahadur Mahar, Chief Whip of the CPN-UML, highlighting a breach of the protocol that prohibits such interferences.

Critics have also targeted Shah's failure to address pressing national issues, notably the controversial border statement with India. Lawmakers demand answers, yet Shah's reluctance to engage deeply in parliamentary debate remains a point of discontent. (ANI)