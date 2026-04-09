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Historic Women's Reservation Bill Paves Way for Gender Equality in Indian Politics

The Women's Reservation Bill, proposing a 33% quota for women in India's legislative bodies, has received widespread acclaim. Leaders including PM Modi highlight its potential to enhance women's leadership roles in governance and societal progress. The bill marks a significant stride toward bridging gender gaps in political representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:53 IST
Historic Women's Reservation Bill Paves Way for Gender Equality in Indian Politics
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State Secretary Bandaru Vijayalaxmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Women's Reservation Bill, proposing a groundbreaking 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, has emerged as a pivotal development in Indian politics. Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana State Secretary Bandaru Vijayalaxmi applauded the bill, noting its potential to empower women and enhance their roles in leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed the bill, stressing the urgent need for women's representation in legislative bodies. He penned an op-ed emphasizing women's contributions to nation-building and the significance of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which guarantees the reservation. Modi considers its passage a special milestone in his career.

The act, passed in September 2023, underscores India's commitment to equitable representation by reserving one-third of parliamentary and state assembly seats for women. It marks a historic shift toward gender equality and is seen as a transformative step for women's active participation in policy-making and democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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