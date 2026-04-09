Racing Toward Records: A Spectacular Showdown at the Indian Athletics Series
The Indian Athletics Series 3 offers a star-studded competition at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, featuring national record holders like Animesh Kujur, Vishal TK, and Hima Das. Athletes will compete on a new Mondo track, promising an exhilarating showcase of skill. The event marks Hima Das's track return after two years.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Athletics Series 3, set this Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, promises a compelling spectacle as athletes compete on a newly-laid Mondo track. Star participants include national record holders Animesh Kujur, Vishal TK, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who are preparing for standout performances.
Hima Das, a renowned 400m runner, makes her anticipated return post a two-year hiatus. The competition intensifies with Animesh Kujur aiming to fend off strong challenges, notably from former record-holder Gurindervir Singh, in the men's 100m event.
The meet also highlights intense rivalries in various categories, including Sachin Yadav's javelin throw following his commendable fourth-place at the 2025 World Championships, ensuring a thrilling event for spectators and participants alike.
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