Uttarakhand CM Dhami Inaugurates CSD Canteen, Prepares for Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a new CSD Canteen and Soldiers' Welfare Centre in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar District, on Thursday. The facility, costing over ₹7 crore, eases access to canteen services for soldiers and local residents, reducing the need for long journeys.

The inauguration coincided with the 'Soldiers' Salute Ceremony,' honoring families of the fallen and numerous brave soldiers and women. CM Dhami emphasized the longstanding demand for such a facility in the area and expressed satisfaction at fulfilling it. The event also spotlighted digital payments, with a purchase made via UPI.

In related developments, CM Dhami addressed preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. Ensuring a pleasant experience for pilgrims, he confirmed that multiple meetings had taken place. Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan discussed LPG supply with officials, emphasizing the importance of consistent availability during peak tourist season.

(With inputs from agencies.)