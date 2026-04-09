Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Multi-City Racket Busted

In a sweeping operation, police apprehended four cyber fraudsters allegedly orchestrating a nationwide scheme to scam individuals with fake discounted air tickets, a senior official announced on Thursday.

Authorities seized Rs 47 lakh in cash and a Mercedes S-Class, among other assets, from the accused, led by 35-year-old Mridul Joshi.

Operating from Delhi, the group targeted victims in cities like Goa and Mumbai via deceptive online offers, exploiting social media platforms. The syndicate's tactics were uncovered after a case involving a Canadian victim surfaced, prompting a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)