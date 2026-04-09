Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Multi-City Racket Busted
Law enforcement has detained four individuals implicated in a widespread fraud operation involving discounted air ticket scams. The syndicate, led by Mridul Joshi, defrauded victims via social media, duping them into transferring large sums for fraudulent travel bookings. A raid recovered substantial cash, vehicles, and technical equipment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping operation, police apprehended four cyber fraudsters allegedly orchestrating a nationwide scheme to scam individuals with fake discounted air tickets, a senior official announced on Thursday.
Authorities seized Rs 47 lakh in cash and a Mercedes S-Class, among other assets, from the accused, led by 35-year-old Mridul Joshi.
Operating from Delhi, the group targeted victims in cities like Goa and Mumbai via deceptive online offers, exploiting social media platforms. The syndicate's tactics were uncovered after a case involving a Canadian victim surfaced, prompting a detailed investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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