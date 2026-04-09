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Amazon Launches Counterfeit Crimes Unit India

Amazon announced the expansion of its Counterfeit Crimes Unit to India, aiming to enhance consumer protection and fight fake goods sales. The unit will collaborate with local experts, Indian brands, and law enforcement to eliminate counterfeit listings and protect intellectual property in India's e-commerce sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:05 IST
Amazon Launches Counterfeit Crimes Unit India
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Amazon has unveiled the extension of its Counterfeit Crimes Unit to India, focusing on consumer protection and curbing the proliferation of fake goods. By integrating local expertise, the unit aims to collaborate with Indian brands and law enforcement authorities to dismantle counterfeit operations.

This initiative will actively target and remove counterfeit listings while safeguarding intellectual property rights. Additionally, it strives to enhance collaborative enforcement actions against bad actors, reinforcing ties with industry bodies and governmental agencies.

This move is part of Amazon's broader strategy for India, reflecting its commitment to invest over USD 35 billion in the country by 2030.

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