Gas Leak Scandal: Bhopal Warehouse Raid Reveals Underweight Cylinders

In a significant crackdown, the Madhya Pradesh Food Department on Thursday raided a gas agency's warehouse in Bhopal and discovered a startling discrepancy in the weight of domestic LPG cylinders. The raid revealed that around 40 cylinders were underweight, with some lacking as much as 2.5 kilograms of gas.

The operation stemmed from a tip-off received by the district supply officer, prompting the immediate inspection of the Saini Indian Gas Agency's facility in Malikhedi. On-site, officials found multiple cylinders shorter than the prescribed weight limit by 1 kg to 2.5 kg, far exceeding the allowable margin of 150 grams.

Amid ongoing investigations, the gas agency's proprietor, Sunil Saini, alleged possible foul play, suggesting external factors during transportation might be to blame. Meanwhile, the Indian Oil Corporation, responsible for the initial dispatch, maintains that all cylinders leaving their plant were thoroughly checked and compliant. The investigation aims to untangle the series of events leading to this irregularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)