Justice Served: Tribunal Sentences Two Policemen to Death in Student Killing Case

In a landmark verdict, a Bangladeshi tribunal sentenced two former police officers to death for their involvement in the 2024 murder of a university student. This case intensified protests that ultimately led to the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh (ICT-BD) found assistant sub-inspector Amir Hossain and constable Sujan Chandra Roy Abu guilty of crimes against humanity committed on the campus of Rangpur University, where student Abu Sayeed was killed.

Three other police officers received life imprisonment, while several others, including university authorities, faced different prison terms. Controversy surrounds the trial with defense lawyers challenging the evidence, but the tribunal upheld the sentences as just.

(With inputs from agencies.)