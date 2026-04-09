Hong Kong Boosts Transport Sector Amid Soaring Fuel Costs

In a strategic move to support its transport sector, Hong Kong has announced a HK$3 per litre subsidy on diesel for commercial vehicles and vessels, along with a 50% toll discount for government-managed tunnels.

The measures, which aim to alleviate the financial burden caused by some of the world's highest gasoline prices, will be in place for two months and are projected to cost approximately HK$1.8 billion. Private vehicles are excluded from the toll reduction, potentially resulting in HK$160 million in decreased revenue.

Amid global market instability due to the Iran war, Hong Kong's reliance on fossil fuel imports has caused concerns in the transport sector, prompting the formation of a public transport task force to assist operators in managing escalating fuel costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)