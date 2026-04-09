Tibetan Monk's Arrest: A Deep Dive into Alleged Religious Repression in China

The arrest and subsequent imprisonment of Tibetan monk Dhargye has been spotlighted by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) as a troubling example of alleged religious persecution in the region. In a report released on April 8, 2026, ICT detailed Dhargye's plight, emphasizing issues of judicial transparency and human rights.

Dhargye, now 63, was initially detained on August 5, 2021, in Lhasa along with two others, according to ICT. While his fellow detainees were released shortly after, Dhargye remained in custody, his whereabouts unknown to his family for years. Authorities allegedly offered his family vague and misleading information about his status.

The charges against him, which include making traditional offerings to the Dalai Lama and aiding monks in leaving Tibet, were only disclosed in 2026. These actions, regarded by Tibetan Buddhists as religious practices, are reportedly condemned by Chinese authorities as threatening to 'stability maintenance.'

ICT has voiced significant concerns over the opacity overshadowing Dhargye's trial and sentencing. Relatives were kept in the dark about the judicial process, with no information about charges or place of detention. His health status remains uncertain, deepening fears given his age and lack of family visits.

The organization further mentions another case involving Dhargye's brother and others who were detained for performing religious rituals. Allegations include the death of one detainee due to mistreatment, raising questions about the broader treatment of religious practitioners in Tibet.

Arguing that Dhargye's case breaches both Chinese law and international human rights norms, ICT urges immediate transparency in judicial proceedings and greater accountability from Chinese authorities. The broader implications of such cases point to ongoing issues surrounding religious freedoms in Tibet.

(With inputs from agencies.)