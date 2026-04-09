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Fake Call Center Bust: Six Arrested in Faridabad Insurance Scam

Faridabad police uncovered a fraudulent call center in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, arresting six individuals for scamming a local resident by promising insurance policy bonuses. The perpetrators extorted over Rs 7,70,630 by masquerading as insurance company employees. Arrests include Aslam Raza, Rohit Kumar, and Sachin Mittal, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:42 IST
Fake Call Center Bust: Six Arrested in Faridabad Insurance Scam
  • Country:
  • India

Faridabad police officials announced on Thursday the successful dismantling of a counterfeit call center operation based in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, which resulted in the arrest of six individuals.

The perpetrators are accused of defrauding a resident from Ballabhgarh by enticing him with the promise of a bonus on an insurance policy if he made an additional purchase.

The complainant, deceived into transferring Rs 36,000 initially and later extorted for a total of Rs 7,70,630, led to a coordinated police investigation that traced the scammers and culminated in the arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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