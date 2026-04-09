Fake Call Center Bust: Six Arrested in Faridabad Insurance Scam

Faridabad police officials announced on Thursday the successful dismantling of a counterfeit call center operation based in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, which resulted in the arrest of six individuals.

The perpetrators are accused of defrauding a resident from Ballabhgarh by enticing him with the promise of a bonus on an insurance policy if he made an additional purchase.

The complainant, deceived into transferring Rs 36,000 initially and later extorted for a total of Rs 7,70,630, led to a coordinated police investigation that traced the scammers and culminated in the arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)