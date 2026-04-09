Global Airline Disruptions Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

Global airline operations have faced severe setbacks due to the recent conflict in Iran, which has resulted in the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. This has led to widespread disruptions in international travel plans.

Many airlines have been forced to cancel or reschedule flights to and from affected regions. Major carriers like Air Canada, Air France, and Lufthansa, among others, have suspended services to critical destinations, including Tel Aviv, Riyadh, and Dubai.

Amid these disruptions, airlines are realigning their routes and flight schedules to accommodate the surge in demand to unaffected destinations. Carriers are increasing their services to European cities as an alternative, optimizing available resources and seeking to stabilize operations in the turbulent climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)